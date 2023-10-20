Friday on Dateline: Investigation into Minnesota woman’s shooting death

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Friday night on NBC’s Dateline, insiders speak out on the decade-long search for justice in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman in St. Paul, Minnesota.

A Sunday morning in St. Paul is often a picture of peace, but not that Sunday morning: April 25, 2010.

The call came in just after 6:30 a.m. from a young woman named Heidi Firkus. She told the 911 dispatcher that someone was trying to break into her home. Seconds later, there was a loud noise and the call dropped.

Heidi’s husband Nick frantically called 911, saying somebody broke into the house and shot him and his wife.

After the apparent home invasion leaves 25-year-old Heidi Firkus dead and her husband Nick hospitalized, detectives learn the young couple was facing financial troubles.

Friday on Dateline, insiders connected to the case speak out about the decade-long search for justice. Hear exclusive interviews from family members of Heidi and friends of Nick.

The two-hour special airs Friday, October 20, on Dateline. You can watch on KVLY starting at 8:00 p.m.

