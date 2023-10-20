Cooking with Cash Wa
First bloodhound K-9 for North Dakota Highway Patrol dies

NDHP K-9 passes away(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has announced their first bloodhound K-9, Boudreaux, has died.

Boudreaux began his career with the agency in 2012, and retired May of 2022.

His handler, Trooper Steven Meyer says Boudreaux completed approximately 300 case trails and found, or assisting in finding, 30 individuals. The K-9 was also a graduate of two FBI academies.

He passed away on Wednesday, October 18 and today we remember his service for our community.

