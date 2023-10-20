Cooking with Cash Wa
Court case continues on for suspect in Moore murder case

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Zoë Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been nearly five months since a West Fargo teen was shot and killed in South Fargo.

Four men were charged in what police say was a drug-robbery turned deadly.

The men were identified as 31-year-old Marcus Rexrode, 19-year-old Fabian Scott, 41-year-old Marcus McCuin, and 36-year-old Tommie Trent.

The most recent hearing in the case was Thursday afternoon, where Fabian Scott went before the judge.

Scott is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the shooting that killed 16-year-old Moore.

During his court appearance, Scott’s lawyer filed for a psychological evaluation. The judge agreed, and no further action was taken.

Rexrode is the one police say pulled the trigger, but his murder charge was dropped in September as part of a plea deal. He’ll be sentenced in December, and is potentially facing about 15 years behind bars.

Scott will be back in court on November 29th after his evolution is completed. He’s also charged with murder for a case out of Minneapolis where court documents say he shot and killed a 15-year-old boy while the boy was driving.

On Wednesday, October 18, McCuin pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. The other two charges, including the murder charge, were dismissed. He was sentenced to five years in prison and given credit for 142 days he has already served.

Trent pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to delivery marijuana on Wednesday, October 11, and was sentenced to just short of a year supervised probation.

