Boo at the Zoo returns to the Red River Valley

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Get ready for another “spooktacualr” weekend as Boo at the Zoo returns to the Red River Valley.

The Red River Zoo kicked off the 3 weekend event last weekend but the festivities will continue Tomorrow, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring your little ghosts and goblins for trick-or-treating throughout the zoo, enjoy carousel rides, animal encounters, and other fun filled activity’s.

There will also be vendors with candy, all proceeds will go to the zoo.

If you can’t make it out tomorrow Boo at the Zoo will be back for their final weekend on October 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Event is free for Red River Zoo members but tickets can also be purchased at the door for around $11 for children and $14 for adults.

