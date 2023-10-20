Becker County Sheriff looking for stolen tractor, mower and snowmobile

LAKE PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for additional information regarding two thefts that took place during the overnight hours of October 13 and early morning hours of October 14. They say the thefts happened in rural Lake Park, MN.

Officials are looking for a 2019 Green Arctic Cat ZR200 snowmobile, which was last seen on October 14 around 7:50 a.m., westbound on Highway 10.

A tractor and brush mower were also reported stolen. Officials are looking for a 1988 3650 Massey Ferguson, which had an attached brush mower with it. The brush mower photo attached is not the exact mower, but what it would look like. The tractor was possibly last seen traveling through the City of Audubon around 4:00 a.m. on October 14 on a goose neck trailer being pulled by a truck.

If anyone has information or tips on these thefts, you are asked to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

The Becker County Sheriff says, anyone who assists in the concealing of these items will also be fully prosecuted along with the suspect(s).

