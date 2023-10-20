Becker Co. Sheriff searching for stolen RV

NEAR WHITE EARTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Department wants you to be on the lookout for a stolen motorhome.

The office says they’re looking for a 2016 Ford Econoline Sunseeker Motorhome that was taken sometime overnight from Wednesday, Oct. 18 into Thursday Oct. 19.

It was reportedly taken from a home in northern Becker County, near White Earth.

The RV is described as burgundy, grey and white (pictured above).

If you have any information on the theft you need to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Dept. at 218-847-2661.

