Beautiful, Warm Fall Friday!

Pleasant weather ahead for the weekend with cooler. wetter conditions next week
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day for most, as we’ll see a mostly sunny to clear sky with highs ranging from the middle 60s to to lower 70s, including a high of 70 in Fargo. A clipper will bring clouds to NW MN again with a few showers by the afternoon. Winds will increase out of the south/southeast which will help in driving up afternoon temperatures. Gusts may exceed 30 mph ahead of an approaching cold front. The front won’t impact our temperatures much going forward into the rest of the weekend.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THIS WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue as we’ll see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A wonderful weekend to get out for some fresh air and fall activities before our next weather-maker arrives later in the week.

NEXT WEEK: We could see some big changes for the last full week of October. While the week will start on a relatively quiet note with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s, a mid- to late week storm will bring wind, rain, a big cooldown into the 30s and 40s, and the possibility of snow! At this time, forecast models are not in agreement on the track of the Low that is expected to move into the northern Plains. This means a big difference on where the area of heaviest precipitation is anticipated. However, this period of time is still a ways off with the likelihood for changes, but consider this your First Alert and stay tuned! We will continue to bring you the very latest here, on-air, and on your VNL weather app.

