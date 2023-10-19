Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman injured after rollover crash in Itasca County

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. after the truck left the roadway twice and hit a guardrail...
The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. after the truck left the roadway twice and hit a guardrail west of the town of Nashwauk.(MGN)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHWAUK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is inquired after her truck rolled on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 169 west of the town of Nashwauk.

43-year-old Tanya Sather was driving her pickup eastbound when she ran off the road into the right ditch. She re-entered the road, crossing both lanes, before striking a guardrail in the median. causing the truck to roll.

Sather was transported to Hibbing Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

