One seriously injured in Dakota County crash

FARMINGTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver was sent to the hospital overnight after colliding with a semi-truck in Dakota County.

The crash occurred just after 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday on Hwy 50. An SUV, driven by 44-year-old Matthew James Slavik of Farmington, was traveling westbound when it crossed into eastbound lanes and collided head on with a semi-truck.

Slavik was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Satish Chandra Lakhram of Farmington, was not injured.

