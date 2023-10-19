Cooking with Cash Wa
Need keeps growing for the Great Plains Food Bank

By Justin Betti
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Money is tight for many people, these days, and hunger is a bigger problem in North Dakota than you might think.

“Over the last two months, we’ve distributed on average 1.3M pounds out of these doors in Fargo and Bismarck, across the state,” says Great Plains Food Bank C.O.O. Kate Molbert.

Organizers say they’ve fed one in six people across the state, along with Clay County, and one in four children. And, in some places, help is becoming harder to come by.

“We’re trying to find those place where there really is a gap in access,” says Molbert. “I think we’ve seen, across rural North Dakota, closures in grocery stores, nursing homes, even consolidation of child care centers and schools. So those opportunities for meals are harder and harder to find.”

