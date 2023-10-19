Minnesota nurse indicted for fraudulently prescribing, selling pain meds

BAXTER, Minn. (WCCO) - A central Minnesota nurse is accused of fraudulently obtaining opioid pain medications and illegally selling and using them.

According to court documents, Cambie Broker, 33, worked as a registered nurse case manager at a hospice clinic in Baxter, where she would enter false prescription requests into the clinic’s e-prescribing software. She allegedly used the clinic’s system to obtain oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl for illegal sale and personal use.

Broker made her initial court appearance on Wednesday and she was indicted, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.