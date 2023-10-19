Cooking with Cash Wa
Life without parole sentence in Minot murder

Regina Goodale and Mathew Anderson are escorted back to the Ward County Jail after the jury...
Regina Goodale and Mathew Anderson are escorted back to the Ward County Jail after the jury returns guilty verdicts of accomplice to murder, and murder, respectively. They will be sentenced in mid-October.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The courts have ordered a Minot man to serve life without the chance of parole in a Feb. 2022 fatal shooting in Minot.

A jury convicted 35-year-old Mathew Anderson in June of murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Wade Goodale in Minot.

At Thursday’s sentencing members of Goodale’s family offered testimony, calling for justice for Wade.

Anderson was given the chance to address the court and apologized to Goodale’s family.

State Prosecutor Roza Larson called for the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, calling it an intentional act.

Anderson’s attorney William Hartl asked for a sentence of 30 years, first serve 15, with the remaining half suspended for five years of supervised probation.

Judge Todd Cresap granted the state’s request, saying the nature of Goodale’s killing was “chilling” and called it “cold-blooded.”

Anderson will have the opportunity to appeal the sentence.

Goodale’s wife Regina Goodale, a co-defendant in the case who was convicted of accomplice to murder in a joint trial with Anderson, will be sentenced Nov. 1.

A third person charged, Whitney Racine, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for her role in the incident and testified at the trial.

