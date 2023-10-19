Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Junkyard West Fargo opening soon

Original file photo of when Junkyard announced it was buying the old bank to turn it into a...
Original file photo of when Junkyard announced it was buying the old bank to turn it into a brewery.(Valley News Live)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cheers to the newest brewery in the metro!

Junkyard West Fargo says it will open on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. The new location is an old bank at 409 Sheyenne St. West Fargo.

The brewery posted on Facebook saying “The taps will be flowing with beers from Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead, Icewind Brewing, Drastic Measures Brewing, Portage Brewing!”

The original First National Bank was built in the 1970s and the building was most recently a Bell Bank, before it turned into the brewery.

Junkyard will still operate its famed Moorhead brewery along 1st Ave. N.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
UPDATE: Name released of 18-year-old man killed in Dickey County crash
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Pennington Co. crash
Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County

Latest News

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. after the truck left the roadway twice and hit a guardrail...
Woman injured after rollover crash in Itasca County
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW
Woman injured after rollover crash in Itasca County
A driver was sent to the hospital overnight after colliding with a semi-truck in Dakota County.
One seriously injured in Dakota County crash
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - October 19