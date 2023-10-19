Junkyard West Fargo opening soon

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cheers to the newest brewery in the metro!

Junkyard West Fargo says it will open on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. The new location is an old bank at 409 Sheyenne St. West Fargo.

The brewery posted on Facebook saying “The taps will be flowing with beers from Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead, Icewind Brewing, Drastic Measures Brewing, Portage Brewing!”

The original First National Bank was built in the 1970s and the building was most recently a Bell Bank, before it turned into the brewery.

Junkyard will still operate its famed Moorhead brewery along 1st Ave. N.

