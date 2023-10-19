UPDATE: Pressure cooker found in downtown Fargo determined not to be explosive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department asked members of the public and media to avoid the area of Main Avenue and Broadway as officers dealt with a potential improvised explosive device.

The shelter in place in the area of 8th Street, NP Avenue, 4th Street and 1st Avenue South has been called off.

Our reporter on scene says authorities were investigating a pressure cooker found in the downtown area. Fargo Police say the Red River Valley Bomb Team determined the device was not an explosive.

We will release updates as more information becomes available.

