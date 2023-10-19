Detroit Lakes man injured in Pope Co. crash

NEAR LOWRY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 74-year-old man is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in west-central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 114 near Hwy. 55 just west of Lowry, MN on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 11:30 a.m.

The crash report says a car driven by 27-year-old Philip Hott of Glenwood, MN was going east at the same time a pickup was going east when they crashed.

The pickup was driven by 29-year-old Erin Westhoff of Detroit Lakes, MN. Neither Hott nor Westhoff had reported injuries. However, a passenger in the pickup, 74-year-old David Samuelson, was taken to the Glenwood hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the road was wet at the time of the crash.

