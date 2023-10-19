City organizing de-escalation training for staff at bars and restaurants

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is organizing de-escalation training for staff at area bars and restaurants. It comes as a lawsuit was recently filed against two former bouncers at the Old Broadway downtown, who are accused of knocking a man unconscious, punching and kicking him after an argument.

The Liquor Control Board says they’ve been trying to find a program to help servers and security staff learn how to appropriately handle unruly customers. The hope is to keep staff and customers safe, and avoid situations that escalate to assault, or worse.

Steve Sprague, “We’d really like to see the door staff and wait staff and anybody involved in that stream of service where occasionally somebody gets a little bit out of hand, and ways to handle those situations.” explains City Auditor Steve Sprague.

“This isn’t just for bars, I think for restaurants and even restaurants without a liquor license, I think this will have interest,” said Liquor Control Board Member and City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn. “Especially nowadays to know how to handle situations would be a good training... so my prediction is, if this is a good program, I think it will grow in popularity and I think we’ll have lots of interest in it.”

The de-escalation training will be held through the North Dakota Safety Council and taught by a retired law enforcement professional. Two sessions are scheduled for January 24 and it will cost $30 per person to attend.

The city is creating sign-up portal, which Sprague says should be ready in December; at that time, the portal will open for anyone in the public to sign up. Each session will be limited to 50 participants.

