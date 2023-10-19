Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

City of Fargo wraps up growth plan open house meetings

City of Fargo Growth Plan 2024
City of Fargo Growth Plan 2024(City of Fargo)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time since 2007, the City of Fargo is embarking on a comprehensive citywide growth plan, with a primary focus on garnering support from current residents.

“A growth plan for the city won’t be useful if it describes growth that the public isn’t supportive of,” emphasized Pete Lombardi, Director of Revitalization Planning with the City of Fargo’s growth plan consultant.

As Fargo gears up for future growth plans, concerns have emerged among residents, particularly regarding the potential overcrowding of already popular areas. Lombardi noted that many residents attending open house events have expressed their apprehensions about the future of the city’s growth.

“Many people who have come to the open houses say they’re interested in the role that density can play in Fargo’s growth going forward,” Lombardi said.

Anticipating a growth of approximately 15,000 people within the next two decades, Fargo’s expansion is expected to continue its southern trajectory. Lombardi emphasized the critical importance of planning where these newcomers can be accommodated.

“There’s a lot of interest in figuring out how the city can steer some of the growth into existing neighborhoods,” Lombardi said.

While the current round of open house concluded Wednesday evening, Lombardi stressed that the process would continue to rely heavily on public input in the months ahead.

“Our next open houses will actually be in the spring so folks will have a chance to react to draft planning and have a say as that gets going in the spring,” Lombardi said.

There’s still time to input your opinion on the 2024 Fargo city growth plan, you can fill out an online survey at fargogrowthplan.org until Nov. 15

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
UPDATE: Name released of 18-year-old man killed in Dickey County crash
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
Minnesota toddler airlifted after being shot by young sibling
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi

Latest News

Search warrant sheds light on raid that led to officers being shot in Benton County
Minnesota nurse indicted for fraudulently prescribing, selling pain meds
Great Plains Food Bank
Need keeps growing for the Great Plains Food Bank
Sanford and the VA pledge to share data with one another
Sanford and the VA pledge to share data with one another