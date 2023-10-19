City of Fargo wraps up growth plan open house meetings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time since 2007, the City of Fargo is embarking on a comprehensive citywide growth plan, with a primary focus on garnering support from current residents.

“A growth plan for the city won’t be useful if it describes growth that the public isn’t supportive of,” emphasized Pete Lombardi, Director of Revitalization Planning with the City of Fargo’s growth plan consultant.

As Fargo gears up for future growth plans, concerns have emerged among residents, particularly regarding the potential overcrowding of already popular areas. Lombardi noted that many residents attending open house events have expressed their apprehensions about the future of the city’s growth.

“Many people who have come to the open houses say they’re interested in the role that density can play in Fargo’s growth going forward,” Lombardi said.

Anticipating a growth of approximately 15,000 people within the next two decades, Fargo’s expansion is expected to continue its southern trajectory. Lombardi emphasized the critical importance of planning where these newcomers can be accommodated.

“There’s a lot of interest in figuring out how the city can steer some of the growth into existing neighborhoods,” Lombardi said.

While the current round of open house concluded Wednesday evening, Lombardi stressed that the process would continue to rely heavily on public input in the months ahead.

“Our next open houses will actually be in the spring so folks will have a chance to react to draft planning and have a say as that gets going in the spring,” Lombardi said.

There’s still time to input your opinion on the 2024 Fargo city growth plan, you can fill out an online survey at fargogrowthplan.org until Nov. 15

