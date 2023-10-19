Cass County installing SmartSign to identify unsafe driving behaviors

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County will be implementing the SmartSign driver behavior program starting next week. The SmartSign System is an intelligent driver feedback sign that can identify speeding, distracted driving, and unbelted drivers then notify them of the unsafe driving behavior in real time.

Due to weather conditions, the SmartSign itself will only be utilized from spring to fall. However, the behavior detectors will remain operable throughout the year. Each detector works independent of the SmartSign to collect distracted driver, speed, seat belt, and traffic volume data. No personally identifiable vehicle information will be collected or used by Cass County officials.

Officials say the system is non-invasive, and uses advanced infrared sensor technology to keep drivers’ identities anonymous while simultaneously collecting information and alerting drivers of their unsafe driving behaviors.

By understanding high risk locations, Cass County officials say they can use the data to implement counter-measures to improve the safety and efficiency on the roads. Data will also be used to help guide the planning and construction of future county highway projects.

For additional information about this project, please visit casscountynd.gov/smartsign. Cass County residents can contact the Cass County Highway Department at (701) 367-2021 if there are any questions or concerns regarding this program.

The SmartSign Driver Behavior Pilot Program for Cass County was made possible through federal grant funding from the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Plan to assist in achieving the goal of Vision Zero.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.