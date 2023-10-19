Cairo Restaurant & Bar to open at former Summit Night Club location

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former night club in south Fargo with a turbulent past could be getting a fresh start. The Fargo Liquor Control Board approved a license for Cairo Restaurant and Bar at 4554 7th Avenue South.

The location was home to Africa International Restaurant and Night Club, which was riddled with noise complaints from neighbors, liquor license suspensions, and the fatal shooting of one of the club’s security guards in 2021.

In an attempt to come back from that, the business regrouped and reopened as Summit Restaurant and Night Club in January of 2022, only to shut its doors just over a year later in February of 2023.

The new building owner is hoping the location’s past won’t get in the way of making her dream a reality.

“It’s not going to be night club no more, for sure,” Heba Ismail told the Liquor Control Board on October 18.

“This is a restaurant first and that your food sales have to exceed your alcohol sales,” said City Auditor Steve Sprague.

Clear guidelines have been set for the owner of the new Cairo Restaurant and Bar as she makes her case before the Liquor Control Board to move forward with her business plan.

“This is my dream to open a big restaurant here,” Ismail said.

Ismail says Cairo will focus on food and serve Middle-Eastern African cuisine, adding the liquor license makes sense to help the business thrive.

“Heba fully understands that she’s opening a restaurant, but she wants to be able to have that full alcohol and have that bar feel too,” Sprague said, after conversations with the Ismail prior to the Liquor Control Board meeting.

Ismail is already a business owner, and hopes this one will also be a success. She tells the board she hopes to dig deeper roots into the community where she wants to raise her family.

“I’m here, single mom, six boys, and I want to do it on my own and be successful. I really want to grow here, I’m working so hard,” she said, making her case before the board.

And the city agrees, this could be a good change for a neighborhood that’s dealt with a lot over the past few years.

“Breathe some new life into that Summit building as a restaurant, not as a nightclub or a bar, and have that be a full-service restaurant,” Sprague said. “That’ll fit in well with that neighborhood up there.”

The Liquor Control Board unanimously approved the Class FA alcoholic beverage license. No word yet on when Cairo Restaurant and Bar plans to open, but Valley News Live will keep you posted.

