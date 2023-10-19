Areas of Dense Fog to Start, Mild Day Ahead

Morning lows starting the upper 30s to middle 40s with areas of fog. It may be dense - mostly east of the Red River where moisture lingered Wednesday afternoon. Morning lows look to be pleasant compared to average with the insulating factors of clouds and fog with 40s expected for most area-wide.

Gradually, clouds decrease from west to east and fog clears. Through the afternoon, skies become sunnier and temperatures become quite mild for this time of year! 60s can be expected for most areas aside from our easternmost counties in Minnesota where it takes a little longer for those clouds to clear - this is where mid-to-upper 50s are most likely.

EXTENDED PLANNER

FRIDAY: Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day, as we’ll see a mostly sunny to clear sky with highs ranging from the middle 60s to near 70. Winds will increase out of the south/southeast which will help in driving up afternoon temperatures. Gusts may exceed 30 mph ahead of an approaching cold front. The front won’t impact our temperatures much going forward into the rest of the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue as we’ll see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A wonderful weekend to get out for some fresh air and fall activities before our next weather-maker arrives later in the week.

NEXT WEEK: We could see some big changes for the last full week of October. While the week will start on a relatively quiet note with temperatures in the 50s, a mid- to late week storm will bring wind, rain, a big cooldown into the 30s and 40s, and the possibility of snow! At this time, forecast models are not in agreement on the track of the Low that is expected to move into the northern Plains. This means a big difference on where the area of heaviest snow is anticipated. However, this period of time is still a ways off with the likelihood for changes, but consider this your First Alert and stay tuned! We will continue to bring you the very latest here, on-air, and on your VNL weather app.

