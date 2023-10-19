Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
UPDATE: Name released of 18-year-old man killed in Dickey County crash
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Pennington Co. crash
Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County

Latest News

FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in...
Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
Fargo Downtown Shelter in Place #3
UPDATE: Pressure cooker found in downtown Fargo determined not to be explosive