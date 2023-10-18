Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Pennington Co. crash

File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has life-threatening-injuries after a two vehicle crash in northern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened on Tuesday, Oct. 13 around 8:30 a.m. along 170th Ave. and Hwy. 1 just west of Thief River Falls, MN.

The report says 28-year-old Addison Homstad of Karlstad, MN was going south on 170th Ave. when he crashed with an SUV going east on Hwy. 1.

The SUV was driven by 45-year-old Shari Huddleston of Loman, MN. She was taken to the Thief River Falls hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

No other information about the crash is being released.

