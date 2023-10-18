Cooking with Cash Wa
Wet Wednesday for many with increasing wind

Pleasant weather ahead for the weekend and potentially potent storm looms for next week
By Lisa Green
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TODAY: Rain amounts have topped 0.5″ for some areas this morning as rain continues to to come down in the heart of the valley. Most surrounding areas, however, will be under that range. Winds will be gusty at times, as well we make our way into the afternoon, turning northerly. Rain coverage and intensity will gradually diminish through the day as the low pressure system slides east. However, a light shower or sprinkle may linger into early Thursday morning. Daytime temperature rise will be subdued with highs in the 50s.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We’re on track to see nice weather later in the week. Clouds will decrease through the day Thursday, becoming mostly sunny. More sunshine Friday. Temperatures will remain mild for the rest of the week as well - generally in the upper 50s and a couple of low 60s on Thursday with lower to middle 60s on Friday.

THIS WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue as we’ll see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK: We could see some big changes for the last full week of October. While the week will start on a relatively quiet note, a mid- to late week storm will bring wind, rain, a big cooldown, and the possibility of snow! This period of time is still a ways off with the potential for changes, but consider this your First Alert and stay tuned!

