Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

West Fargo Police Department warns residents of lottery scam impersonating City of West Fargo

(Pixabay)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has learned of a lottery scam impersonating the City of West Fargo as the “West Fargo Lottery Inc., USA.” The scammer sends a letter claiming the recipient is a winner of the “West Fargo Lottery Inc. International Online Lottery Program.”

In order to claim the prize, recipients must call and provide bank account information over the phone so the “winning funds” can be wired directly. This is a common example of a lottery scam. The West Fargo Police Department reminds residents never to provide bank account information to claim a prize. If residents did not enter to participate in a lottery, ignore any notices of alleged winnings.

If a resident is contacted with a similar letter, please call the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500 or Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
Minnesota toddler airlifted after being shot by young sibling
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi
North Dakota Legislature
Gov. Doug Burgum issues executive order convening a special session of the state Legislature

Latest News

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland coming to Grand Forks, Bemidji
Bailey Bernstein
Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash
Fargo Police, arson cases
Fargo Police seeking help to solve multiple arson cases
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show
Marcus McCuin
Suspect in Moore murder case sentenced to 5 years for firearm possession