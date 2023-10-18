West Fargo Police Department warns residents of lottery scam impersonating City of West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has learned of a lottery scam impersonating the City of West Fargo as the “West Fargo Lottery Inc., USA.” The scammer sends a letter claiming the recipient is a winner of the “West Fargo Lottery Inc. International Online Lottery Program.”

In order to claim the prize, recipients must call and provide bank account information over the phone so the “winning funds” can be wired directly. This is a common example of a lottery scam. The West Fargo Police Department reminds residents never to provide bank account information to claim a prize. If residents did not enter to participate in a lottery, ignore any notices of alleged winnings.

If a resident is contacted with a similar letter, please call the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500 or Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

