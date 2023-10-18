Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

WATCH: Fan tackled hard by security guard on field during Phillies game

A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.
A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News/TMX) – A Philadelphia Phillies fan had to walk off Citizens Bank Park feeling pretty sore after he was tackled hard by a security guard.

The trespasser was captured on video being taken down after the Phillies won 10-0 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night.

The fan appeared to get out on the grass somewhere in left field and ran through the outfield and past members of the Phillies’ bullpen walking toward the dugout.

As he ran from security on the left side of the field, one guard headed him off from the right field and blindsided him with a tackle, knocking him to the ground and putting an end to his run.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
Minnesota toddler airlifted after being shot by young sibling
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi
North Dakota Legislature
Gov. Doug Burgum issues executive order convening a special session of the state Legislature

Latest News

Rani, a 27-year-old female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after her herd...
Elephant dies at zoo after herd became agitated from a dog running loose
Palestinian U.N. ambassador Riyad Mansour, background right, addresses members of the U.N....
US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
Great Plains Food Bank
Corwin matching up to $50,000 in donations to Great Plains Food Bank
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say