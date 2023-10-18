Valley Honor Flight: Veterans Return Home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Veterans on the latest Honor Flight returned home to the Red River Valley, after their trip to Washington, D.C.

They were greeted by hundreds of friends, family, and community members at the Grand Forks International Airport.

During their trip, the veterans also toured memorials, were surprised by local students, and more.

We at Valley News Live want to thank them for their service and welcome them home!

