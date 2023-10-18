Valley Honor Flight: Veterans look for names of loved ones on Vietnam Wall

WASHINGTON D.C. (Valley News Live) - Earlier today, the Honor Flight stopped at the Vietnam Wall, Korea Memorial and Iwo Jima Memorial.

Many of the veterans on the trip served during the Vietnam and Korean wars. So, this stop is one of the most emotional moments of the trip, as veterans search for the names of people they knew that didn’t make it home

“It’s kind of sad to see 58,000 of those men never made it home,” says Vietnam veteran Jim Jirava.

After all these years, the men who died have not been forgotten.

“Laughing is the last thing you remember, the last time you saw them, of course. They were laughing or doing something. So, that’s not always the case, but that would be the best way I can remember them,” says Jirava.

Jirava volunteered to serve instead of waiting to be drafted.

“I served in Vietnam from Feb. 8, 1969 until April 28, 1970. I was in Vietnam for 14 months, 16 days, two hours and 10 minutes. It’s not like anyone was counting, though,” says Jirava.

Jirava was injured and spent many months in the hospital before being sent home.

“Meeting different people from all over the United States, that’s the part I enjoyed a lot: people from California, Georgia, Texas, you name it, everywhere. It was different for an old farm boy like me,” says Jirava.

He says, remembering the good times is what you have to do to carry on through life. Jirava certainly hasn’t lost his sense of humor. He told us his best bit!

“Before I leave the bar, the VFW or whatever, I try to find the biggest guy in there and ask him, ‘Are you the meanest, toughest, orneriest, little rascal here?’ If they say, ‘Yes,’ I say, ‘Take over. I’m leaving,’” he says.

As our Honor Flight veterans get settled in back home tonight, we want to thank all veterans for their service.

