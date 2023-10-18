Suspect in Moore murder case sentenced to 5 years for firearm possession

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of four men charged in the death of a West Fargo teen, has been sentenced to 5 years behind bars.

Marcus McCuin was originally charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in the drug robbery which resulted in the death of 16-year-old James Moore.

During a court appearance on October 18, McCuin pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and the other to charges were dismissed.

McCuin, Marcus Rexrode, Fabian Scott, and Tommie Trent were all arrested and charged related to the shooting on May 22 in the 4400 block of 9th Ave. Circle S. in Fargo.

Marcus Rexrode, Fabian Scott, and Marcus McCuin face a murder charge. Tommie Trent is charged with conspiracy to deliver marijuana. (Fargo Police)

The murder charge against Rexrode was dropped in September as part of a plea deal. Trent pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to delivery marijuana and was sentenced to 360 days of supervised probation.

Scott is due in court on October 19; he is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is also charged with murder for a case out of Minneapolis. Court documents from Hennepin County say on Jan. 13, 2023, Fabian Scott shot and killed a 15-year-old boy while following the teen’s vehicle and firing a gun from inside a van.

Officials say the North Dakota case will be prosecuted first before Scott is prosecuted on the case out of Hennepin County.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.