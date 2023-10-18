SHOWERS EXIT AND SUNSHINE RETURNS

TONIGHT-THURSDAY: For those living in the Fargo/Moorhead area, you woke up to quite a bit of rain in the rain gauge this morning. Rain totals varied widely depending on your location across the region with many towns west of Fargo seeing very little rain, while areas to the east generally picked up the bulk of the precipitation. Showers have mostly exited the region this afternoon, and any remaining rain will clear out this evening. Expect clouds to slowly decrease overnight with morning lows dipping into the upper 30s to middle 40s. Look for a continuation of decreasing clouds Thursday morning, leaving the area with a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon hours with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s to middle 60s area wide.

EXTENDED PLANNER

FRIDAY: Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day, as we’ll see a mostly sunny to clear sky with highs ranging from the middle 60s to near 70. Winds will increase out of the south/southeast which will help in driving up afternoon temperatures.

THIS WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue as we’ll see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK: We could see some big changes for the last full week of October. While the week will start on a relatively quiet note, a mid- to late week storm will bring wind, rain, a big cooldown, and the possibility of snow! This period of time is still a ways off with the potential for changes, but consider this your First Alert and stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.