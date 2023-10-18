Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Search warrant sheds light on raid that led to officers being shot in Benton County

The warrant says a multi-department drug task force believed Karl Holmberg and his wife were selling methamphetamine out of their home.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDORADO, Minn. (KARE) - An unsealed search warrant says members of a multi-agency drug task force were looking for methamphetamine and other evidence related to suspected drug dealing when five officers were shot at a Benton County home earlier this month.

The warrant, issued in Benton County, was requested by a member of the Sherburne County Drug Task so the team could search the home, outbuildings and vehicles of 64-year-old Karl Holmberg and his spouse.

The warrant stated an informant had made multiple buys of methamphetamine from the Holmbergs, and that garbage collected from the home on 190th Ave. NE in Glendorado reportedly contained baggies with traces of meth, butane canisters routinely used to superheat drug paraphernalia and caps from drug syringes.

Around 7:10 a.m. on Oct. 12, drug task force members and accompanying deputies were attempting to execute a “knock and announce” warrant when Holmberg allegedly opened fire, wounding five of the officers and getting shot himself in the exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff of approximately four hours.

Prosecutors say Holmberg fired on a sixth officer but did not hit him. All those shot are expected to recover.

A criminal complaint filed against him details how Holmberg’s wife reportedly told deputies he heard and saw law enforcement outside their home and told her it was “his day to die.”

Karl Holmberg is in jail, charged with six counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. His first court appearance is scheduled for next Tuesday, Oct 24.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
Minnesota toddler airlifted after being shot by young sibling
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi
North Dakota Legislature
Gov. Doug Burgum issues executive order convening a special session of the state Legislature

Latest News

96 citations given during enforcement period in Richland County
Food Pantry at Moorhead High School Career Academy
Great Plains Food Bank turning area schools into one-stop shops for essentials
911 call graphic.
FCC proposes fine for company connected to 911 outages impacting the Dakotas
West Fargo Police Department warns residents of lottery scam impersonating City of West Fargo