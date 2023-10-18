Cooking with Cash Wa
Sanford and the VA pledge to share data with one another

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health recently pledged to share its data with the Department of Veterans Affairs in order to provide veterans with better health care.

Sanford said the main objectives of the agreement are accurately identifying veterans, connecting them with resources and making the process of getting health care more efficient.

Sanford’s Captain Paul Weckman said the VA switched from transferring data via CDs to digital a few years ago, and now, they’re taking steps with the hospital to ensure data transfers are private and secure.

“They have done a very, very thorough job of going through and protecting and having the best software, and the best people, I think in the IT world, really, continue to be watching and safeguarding this information,” Captain Weckman said.

Captain Weckman said the move will help streamline the process of sharing information between organizations and lessen the chances of any miscommunication happening.

There are 12 other hospital chains that joined this pledge to help veterans.

