Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi

NEAR KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition after a fiery crash involving a pickup and a semi.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 46 near 172nd Ave. SE. just six miles east of Kindred on Tuesday, Oct. 17 around 8 p.m.

The crash report says 64-year-old Allen Nelson of Fargo was driving a semi pulling an empty trailer on Hwy. 46 and making a left turn when a pickup rear-ended the semi.

The pickup, driven by 19-year-old Evan Fraedrich of Fargo, then started on fire after the crash. Fraedrich was able to get out before the vehicle was engulfed in flames. He was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed a portion of Hwy. 46 for about one hour as authorities worked the scene.

