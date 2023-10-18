Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funeral services have been scheduled for a 20-year-old Wahpeton woman who was killed after being hit by a driver who is accused of driving while intoxicated.

Bailey Jo Bernstein, 20, of Wahpeton, passed away Sunday, October 15, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. She was just one month away from her 21st birthday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Bailey was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, in the 400 block of 11th Avenue South in Wahpeton. Officials say Bailey was on a walk with her mom when she was hit by a pickup driven by 52-year-old Chad Olson of Wahpeton.

Olson left the scene and was later located by officials and arrested. He is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and duty in accident involving death or injury. Court documents state Olson was drinking prior to the crash and fell asleep at the wheel.

Visitation for Bailey is scheduled for Friday, October 20, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, with a prayer service to follow.

Bailey’s memorial service is set for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. There will be visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. and burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton after the services.

An aunt of Bailey’s has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and medical expenses related to Bailey’s injuries and death. You can support the Bernstein family here.

