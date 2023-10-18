Large response to house fire in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A house fire drew a large response Tuesday evening. It happened at 503 4th St NE in Dilworth just before 9:40 PM.

We’re told the home was fully engulfed and at one point explosions could be heard. Police scanner traffic indicates the fire started on the patio. We will continue to update this developing story once we receive more information.

