Jamestown Democrat announces run for U.S. Senate seat

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Katrina Christiansen announced she’s making another run the U.S. Senate in North Dakota in 2024.

In an announcement on social media, Christiansen identifies herself as a wife, mother and agricultural engineer who is proud to raise her family in North Dakota.

“I am running for U.S. Senate to fight for policies that create good-paying jobs, make health care more affordable, and invest in education for all North Dakotans,” Christiansen said.

Christiansen ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022, but lost to Republican incumbent John Hoeven.

“I remain energized because I believe in the promise of democracy. I believe North Dakotans will reconcile truth with democratic action when the fog of partisan culture war lifts.”

The engineering professor at the University of Jamestown will challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, who is running for re-election next year.

“People are tired of the chaos and lack of results coming from Washington,” Christiansen said.

As an engineer, she said she’s a problem solver who doesn’t care about partisan politics.

