Help Stock the Shelves at the Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is partnering with the Great Plains Food Bank to help Stock the Shelves for Hunger Action Month.

It’s a month-long campaign to help those struggling with food insecurity throughout North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota. On Wednesday, October 18, Valley News Live will feature stories about how great the need is, programs and services available to the public, partnerships that make the food bank’s work possible, and how you can help.

You can donate all through the Month of October by clicking here. Donations given during Hunger Action Month will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000 by Corwin Automotive.

