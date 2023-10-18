Great Plains Food Bank turning area schools into one-stop shops for essentials

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Whether you give your money or your time, feeding the community is a team effort. One place the packed boxes of food and essentials from the Great Plains Food Bank go may surprise you.

“A lot of school staff were spending their own money to have supplies on hand for their families. No other place do you have to do that. We go to our job and we provide snacks for ourself, but we’re not providing them for everyone in the building,” says Jenae Meske, the Great Plains Food Bank Child and Senior Program Manager.

For the past 13 years, the food bank has provided schools with backpacks of food designed for one student to keep them fed for a weekend. For some, the need is so much deeper.

“If a child is hungry on the weekends, they’re probably hungry on the weekdays. They probably have family that’s hungry,” Meske continues.

That’s where a newer program comes in-- the School Pantry. It’s a food pantry within a school building. Meske says, referring to area schools, “They take care of the children during the day, and they can take care of their families on the nights and weekends.”

The pantry “hubs” are at 9 schools in the Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead districts; however, students at every school in all 3 districts have access to these items. It is coordinated so the items can be picked up at their own school -- an inconspicuous way for families to have access to essentials. Meske says, ”People recognize vehicles, so having something at the school where the parents are already going to on a regular basis, nobody is really the wiser.”

It’s not just about food. At the pantry hub in the Moorhead High School Career Academy, they provide shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, a washer and dryer and a shower.

School staff say it’s not uncommon to hear of children within the districts living alone, 15 people in a two-bedroom apartment or entire families living in a car. School staff and Great Plains Food Bank leaders agree, many people think these problems don’t happen here, but they do. Our area schools are filling stomachs and changing lives thanks to the Great Plains Food Bank.

If you are a family with students that need help, talk to your school secretary or counselor.

