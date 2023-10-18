Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Great Plains Food Bank turning area schools into one-stop shops for essentials

Food Pantry at Moorhead High School Career Academy
Food Pantry at Moorhead High School Career Academy(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Whether you give your money or your time, feeding the community is a team effort. One place the packed boxes of food and essentials from the Great Plains Food Bank go may surprise you.

“A lot of school staff were spending their own money to have supplies on hand for their families. No other place do you have to do that. We go to our job and we provide snacks for ourself, but we’re not providing them for everyone in the building,” says Jenae Meske, the Great Plains Food Bank Child and Senior Program Manager.

For the past 13 years, the food bank has provided schools with backpacks of food designed for one student to keep them fed for a weekend. For some, the need is so much deeper.

“If a child is hungry on the weekends, they’re probably hungry on the weekdays. They probably have family that’s hungry,” Meske continues.

That’s where a newer program comes in-- the School Pantry. It’s a food pantry within a school building. Meske says, referring to area schools, “They take care of the children during the day, and they can take care of their families on the nights and weekends.”

The pantry “hubs” are at 9 schools in the Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead districts; however, students at every school in all 3 districts have access to these items. It is coordinated so the items can be picked up at their own school -- an inconspicuous way for families to have access to essentials. Meske says, ”People recognize vehicles, so having something at the school where the parents are already going to on a regular basis, nobody is really the wiser.”

It’s not just about food. At the pantry hub in the Moorhead High School Career Academy, they provide shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, a washer and dryer and a shower.

School staff say it’s not uncommon to hear of children within the districts living alone, 15 people in a two-bedroom apartment or entire families living in a car. School staff and Great Plains Food Bank leaders agree, many people think these problems don’t happen here, but they do. Our area schools are filling stomachs and changing lives thanks to the Great Plains Food Bank.

If you are a family with students that need help, talk to your school secretary or counselor.

Click here to donate to the Great Plains Food Bank.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
Minnesota toddler airlifted after being shot by young sibling
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi
North Dakota Legislature
Gov. Doug Burgum issues executive order convening a special session of the state Legislature

Latest News

96 citations given during enforcement period in Richland County
Search warrant sheds light on raid that led to officers being shot in Benton County
911 call graphic.
FCC proposes fine for company connected to 911 outages impacting the Dakotas
West Fargo Police Department warns residents of lottery scam impersonating City of West Fargo