FCC proposes fine for company connected to 911 outages impacting the Dakotas

The FCC says there were several 911 outages in North and South Dakota in Feb. 2022.
911 call graphic.
911 call graphic.(AP)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live/KFYR) - Federal regulators are proposing a fine for a company that the commission claims is responsible for 911 outages in North and South Dakota.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday, it has proposed an $867,000 fine against Louisiana-based Lumen Technologies for failing to notify public safety call centers adequately when outages occurred.

The FCC says there were several 911 outages in North and South Dakota in Feb. 2022.

