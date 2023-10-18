Fargo Police seeking help to solve multiple arson cases

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for intentionally setting a series of late-night garage fires along 42nd St. S.

Five fires were set between June 27 and Sept. 30. Police say four occurred in the 900 block of 42nd St. S. and a fifth fire occurred in the 1100 block of 42nd St. S.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fargo Police at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

