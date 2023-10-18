Cooking with Cash Wa
Emerado Police help rescue 15 cats left behind by owners

13 kittens and 2 cats rescued from a home in Emerado, ND.
13 kittens and 2 cats rescued from a home in Emerado, ND.(Emerado Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Emerado Police Department has helped rescue more than a dozen cats and kittens, after they say the owners abandoned them.

“Because of some irresponsible pet owners who abandoned 13 kittens and two adult cats when they moved out of their residence, I had to find a home for them all,” the department posted on social media.

The department goes on to give a shout out to the Circle of Friends Animal Shelter, saying even though they are beyond capacity, their team came together to help and found space for all of the cats.

If you are looking for a new addition to your family, you can find more information on the Circle of Friends Animal Shelter website.

