Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
Minnesota toddler airlifted after being shot by young sibling
North Dakota Legislature
Gov. Doug Burgum issues executive order convening a special session of the state Legislature
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi

Latest News

Joshua Pleasnick
Suspect who allegedly entered Wisconsin Capitol armed twice in same day booked again
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
It's part of the school conference day in which all RHS students could choose to attend...
High school holds special day to teach students basic life skills, various career paths
Marcus McCuin
Suspect in Moore murder case sentenced to 5 years for firearm possession
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody