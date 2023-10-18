Corwin matching up to $50,000 in donations to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the month of October, Valley News Live is urging the community to consider a donation, big or small, to support the Great Plains Food Bank, which in turn supports dozens of food banks across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

Now is a great time to give, as Corwin Automotive is doubling donations this month to help keep the food bank shelves stocked.

”Making sure that we have plenty of food for the food bank and making sure that they have the opportunity to get the extra products they need to suport some of the local people that maybe need some extra help,” said Corwin General Manager Brant Wilson.

The need is there. The partnerships are in place. Now, all the Great Plains Food Bank needs is you.

“People at home can get involved by making a donation to Great Plains Food Bank knowing that we’re going to match every dollar, dollar-for-dollar, which is really nice,” Wilson explains. “Or they can come to any of our locations and drop off a non-perishable food item and we’ll make sure we get those products right to the food bank and support the local people in need.”

Corwin has been helping Stock the Shelves since 2013 and in those ten years, they say the community support and employee involvement continues to grow.

“It’s always fun to see the people that it brings out and it also provides an opportunity for our employees to get involved on a personal basis,” Wilson says.

The partnerships and generosity of the community are what help put food on the tables of families in Fargo-Moorhead, and across the state.

“A program that you can see the immediate results I think is pretty awesome. You know that people are going to eat and that nourishment and stuff that people really need to live their lives, so it’s great to see that immediate result,” Wilson says while thinking back about their decade-long partnership with the food bank.

You can drop off non-perishable food items at any Corwin location through the end of October, or make a monetary donation to the food bank.

