Cooking With Cash-Wa - Cauliflower Potato Soup

By Jonathon Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Creamy Potato Leek and Cauliflower Soup Yield: 1 gallon

4 tbsp. butter or 2 tbsp. oil 4 medium leeks 1 tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp white pepper

6 cups chicken broth (or vegetable broth)

3 large potatoes, peeled and cut into 1″ pieces

1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets

2 tbsp. cider vinegar

¼ cup roasted garlic (optional)

3 cups Half & Half

¼ cup fresh chives (garnish)

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese (optional)

Season to taste

Heat the butter and oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the leeks, salt and white pepper. Gently cook the leeks until they are soft and pale, about 10 minutes or so stirring ever so often. If they start to brown, reduce the heat and add a little water.

Add the chicken broth, potatoes, cauliflower and roasted garlic. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the potatoes and cauliflower are very tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in the vinegar. Using a wand/stick blender, puree the soup until very smooth. Add the half & half and bring back to a simmer. Season with salt and white pepper to taste.

Garnish with fresh snipped chives and freshly grated parmesan cheese if you like.

For Vegan/Vegetarian option: omit the butter and half & half. Use a vegan butter substitute for the butter and a non-dairy cream alternative for the half & half.

