Convicted felon in Griggs County set to be released from jail

Wade Clinton
Wade Clinton(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says a man convicted of theft and burglary has served his sentence and is scheduled to be released from jail this week.

The Griggs County State’s Attorney’s Office was given a release notice from the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Wade William Clinton was charged, convicted and sentenced in Griggs County; he will be released from custody between October 16 and October 31, with an estimated release date of October 20.

According to court documents, Clinton is accused of stealing a 2012 Harley Davidson out of a closed garage in Cooperstown in June of 2022.

The victim reports leaving the house around 7:00 a.m., saying the motorcycle was there and the garage door was shut. When he returned around 11:30 a.m., the garage door and the door leading into the house were open and the motorcycle was gone.

Authorities received a tip about Clinton driving the motorcycle in Cooperstown and tracked him down in Hope, ND. According to court documents, Clinton told officers he got permission to test drive the motorcycle because he wanted to buy it. The owner of the motorcycle said that was not true.

A deputy said Clinton later told him that the voices in his head told him take the motorcycle, court documents state. Clinton was convicted in May of 2023. He will have two years of supervised probation.

