Christiansen talks platform and strategy after launching Senate campaign Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Katrina Christiansen, a Democrat, formally announced Wednesday that she is running against Kevin Cramer in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

Christiansen is an engineering professor at the University of Jamestown. She ran for Senate back in 2022 against Senator John Hoeven but was unsuccessful in unseating him.

Christiansen says the problems that inspired her to run in 2022 are still plaguing the citizens of North Dakota. She says we see chaos in action in Washington and she feels that North Dakota needs someone who can get things done.

“This seat that Senator Cramer is in was held by a Democrat for almost 60 years from 1960-2018. I absolutely think it’s possible that a Democrat can win that seat back. The way that you do that is by sharing your story, and by showing people that you have the ability to do the work,” said Christiansen.

Christiansen says her platform will consist of representing North Dakotans and not special interests. She will also focus on healthcare costs and improving outcomes for children in the state. She says when North Dakotans hear the name Katrina for Senate, they think of a problem solver before they think of any partisan label. She says she is about helping people by solving problems.

Christiansen will be starting out with a launch tour in the next couple of weeks.

Your News Leader reached out to Senator Cramer’s campaign for comment about Christiansen’s announcement.

Senator Cramer said “I congratulate Ms. Christiansen on getting into the race and appreciate her willingness to step into the arena. Should I choose to run for re-election and we both win our respective Primaries, I look forward to a robust discussion of the issues important to our great state and nation.”

