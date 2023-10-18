Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Christiansen formally announces run for North Dakota U.S. Senate seat

Katrina Christiansen formally announced her intentions to run for North Dakota's Senate seat up...
Katrina Christiansen formally announced her intentions to run for North Dakota's Senate seat up for election in 2024.(Photo courtesy: Katrina Christiansen / Christiansen for Senate Facebook)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR/KMOT) - Katrina Christiansen, a Jamestown engineering professor and a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in 2022, formally announced her intentions to run for North Dakota’s Senate seat up for election in 2024, the seat currently held by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

In a social media post Wednesday, Christiansen announced her desire to run to “fight for policies that create good-paying jobs, make health care more affordable and invest in education for all North Dakotans.”

Earlier this month Your News Leader reported that Christiansen had filed with the Federal Elections Commission for the race but had not yet launched a campaign.

Christiansen unsuccessfully challenged Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, for his senate seat in the 2022 midterm elections.

Our news team will have more from Christiansen later Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
Minnesota toddler airlifted after being shot by young sibling
North Dakota Legislature
Gov. Doug Burgum issues executive order convening a special session of the state Legislature
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi

Latest News

Wade Clinton
Convicted felon in Griggs County set to be released from jail
Great Plains Food Bank
Help Stock the Shelves at the Great Plains Food Bank
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW
Stock The Shelves Hunger Action Month - Great Plains Food Bank
Valley Today on KVLY
Stock The Shelves Hunger Action Month - Great Plains Food Bank: Jared Slinde