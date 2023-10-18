Authorities attempting to locate vehicle involved in a downtown Fargo burglary

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a downtown business burglary.

Police say it happened on October 4, in the 200 block of Broadway North in Fargo.

They are looking for a 2009-2011 Honda Pilot LX with North Dakota license plates. The vehicle has paint peeling from it’s rear passenger wheel.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-241-1405. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword ‘FARGOPD’ and the tip to 847411.

