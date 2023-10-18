An inside look of the Great Plains Food Bank pickup/drop-off donations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Great Plains Food Bank, the only food bank in the state of North Dakota, has a big operation in efforts to help with food insecurity in the Fargo-Moorhead area. It’s called the FM Food Recovery Program, and it’s proved to have a large impact on our neighbors in need.

“You know, our mission here at the Great Plains Food Bank is to end hunger together,” says Jared Slinde, the organization’s Communications Manager.

This program does exactly that. They partner with hundreds of members within the food industry to recover shelf-stable, perishable food product, and then distribute the items to those in need.

This food comes from local grocery stores, restaurants, manufacturers, and other retailers. They donate the product, and a Great Plains truck comes and gathers as much product as they can fill.

Jared states, “We’ll recover around 2.3 million pounds of food within Fargo-Moorhead... and make it available to our different programs.”

Great Plains picks up from local organizations six days a week. One of their most recent drop-offs, was at A Place for Hope food shelf in Moorhead. Here, anyone experiencing financial hardship can come fill up bags of groceries.

With an operation this big, employees and volunteers are seen each day, putting in hours of work sorting through the donated grocery product.

They say volunteers are always needed and they wouldn’t be where they are without them.

“We’re the definition of a non-profit here, where every cent needs to be fundraised.” Slinde says, as he reflects on how important the relationships between the organization and the community is.

If you have product to donate, or want to volunteer at the Great Plains Food bank, you can fill out their online application forms here. You can also send monetary donations right to the organization using this link.

