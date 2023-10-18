96 citations given during enforcement period in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Richland County on Friday, Oct. 13.

Officials say 175 drivers passed through and eight were tested for DUI. However, there were no citations or arrests made.

Saturation patrols were conducted the following day, Sunday. During the enforcement period, 127 drivers were stopped and six people were arrested for DUI.

There were a total of 96 citations given, including two open containers, two drug citations and five driving under suspensions.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.