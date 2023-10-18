18-year-old man killed in crash in Dickey County

DICKEY COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 18-year-old man has died after being hit by a semi after failing to stop at a stop sign.

According to the The North Dakota Highway Patrol a semi driven by a 61-year-old man from Manitou, MB was traveling eastbound on Dickey County Hwy. 3 when a Hyundai driven by an 18-year-old man from Fullerton, ND failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Dickey County 3 and 89th Ave. SE.

Authorities say the semi t-boned the Hyundai and both vehicles entered the south ditch of Dickey County Hwy 3.

The driver of the Hyundai died as result of his injuries, the driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

