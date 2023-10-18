Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

18-year-old man killed in crash in Dickey County

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKEY COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 18-year-old man has died after being hit by a semi after failing to stop at a stop sign.

According to the The North Dakota Highway Patrol a semi driven by a 61-year-old man from Manitou, MB was traveling eastbound on Dickey County Hwy. 3 when a Hyundai driven by an 18-year-old man from Fullerton, ND failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Dickey County 3 and 89th Ave. SE.

Authorities say the semi t-boned the Hyundai and both vehicles entered the south ditch of Dickey County Hwy 3.

The driver of the Hyundai died as result of his injuries, the driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darin James Braun
Drugs and loaded handgun discovered during traffic stop in Grand Forks County
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
Minnesota toddler airlifted after being shot by young sibling
North Dakota Legislature
Gov. Doug Burgum issues executive order convening a special session of the state Legislature
Dilworth house fire 10/17/23
Dilworth home a total loss after fire Tuesday night
Crash graphic
Pickup erupts in flames, driver hurt after crashing into semi

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – October 18
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News October 18 - Part 1
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Pennington Co. crash
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News October 18 - Part 2